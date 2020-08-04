https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/did-trump-just-go-all-in-on-epstein-didnt-kill-himself/
Short Highlight — ‘I don’t want Ghislaine Maxwell to die like Epstein did’
During an interview with Jonathan Swan of AXIOS, President Donald Trump clarified his remarks about Ghislaine Maxwell. The president said he does not want her to die in jail like Epstein did. He went on to suggest that Jeffrey Epstein may have been murdered.
Did Trump just go all in on #EpsteinDidntKillHimself? pic.twitter.com/76jDdrW8XV
— Expose the🕵️#StruggleSession (@irootsorg) August 4, 2020
Here’s the full Axios interview…