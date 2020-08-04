https://hannity.com/media-room/dishonesty-on-display-cnn-claims-right-wing-focusing-on-imaginary-controversy-biden-wont-debate/

An online backlash grew Tuesday against CNN after the network published an article claiming “Right Wing media” is obsessed with the “imaginary controversy” that Joe Biden will refuse to debate; despite reporting the exact opposite just days earlier.

“Right-wing media focuses on ‘imaginary controversy’ suggesting Biden won’t debate Trump,” writes CNN’s Oliver Darcy.

Just days earlier, the network aired a video titled “Political analyst makes plea for Biden not to debate Trump.”

CNN political analyst @joelockhart tells @smerconish that Joe Biden shouldn’t debate President Trump. Trump “will take the truth and destroy it, and Biden will be in the position of correcting him over and over and over again. I don’t think he should give him that platform.” pic.twitter.com/4EOR4Q9Um7 — CNN (@CNN) August 1, 2020

Here’s the latest edition of the @ReliableSources newsletter. The lede? Right-wing media’s focus on what the Biden campaign is calling “an imaginary controversy.” https://t.co/OVF7Cn9BOk — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2020

A new op-ed published by the New York Times this week claims the country should “scrap” future presidential debates because the events “never made sense” as a true gauge of “leadership.”

“Nervous managers of the scheduled 2020 presidential debates are shuffling the logistics and locations to deal with the threat of the coronavirus. But here’s a better idea: Scrap them altogether. And not for health reasons,” writes Elizabeth Drew.

“The debates have never made sense as a test for presidential leadership. In fact, one could argue that they reward precisely the opposite of what we want in a president. When we were serious about the presidency, we wanted intelligence, thoughtfulness, knowledge, empathy and, to be sure, likability. It should also go without saying, dignity,” adds the author.

New York Times Op-Ed Calls For Scrapping Presidential Debates Because They ‘Have Never Made Sense As A Test For Presidential Leadership’ https://t.co/wo6XQ3ZB45 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 4, 2020

“Over time, the debates came to resemble professional wrestling matches, and more substantive debates were widely panned in the press. Points went to snappy comebacks and one-liners. Witty remarks drew laughs from the audience and got repeated for days and remembered for years,” she concludes.

Read the full article here.

