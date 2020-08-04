https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/dow-closes-higher-third-day-160-points/

(CNBC) — Stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, building on the previous session’s strong gains, as lawmakers tried to make inroads on a new coronavirus stimulus package.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 164.07 points, or 0.6%, to finish the day at 26,828.47 while the S&P 500 advanced a more modest 0.36% and ended at 3,306.51.

The Nasdaq Composite staged a late-day turnaround to add a similar 0.35%, notching its fifth straight day of gains and a record close. The Composite, up more than 21% in 2020, closed at 10,941.17.

