Last Updated Aug 4th, 2020 at 4:13 pm

A massive explosion rocked Beirut, the capital city of Lebanon, on Tuesday. The cause of the blast is yet unknown but it is said to have centered on a “fireworks depot.”

At least 50 people are confirmed dead so far, with “many more” feared killed and at least 2,750 injured. Among the deceased is reportedly the leader of a political party. The blast also reportedly did “considerable damage” to the presidential palace.

There are now reports that ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive compound commonly used as a high-nitrogen fertilizer, was being stored at the location.

Videos of the devastating explosion and its aftermath circulated on social media.

The blast was so powerful that it formed a mini mushroom cloud and sent a shock wave through the city.

Beirut Port before and after the explosion:

The blast was felt 150 miles away and shattered glass in buildings several miles from its epicenter.

Israel has denied involvement and offered humanitarian aid:

This is a developing news story and will be continuously updated. Check back for more details.

