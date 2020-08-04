http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/auCq0Q7nS0g/

Vice President Mike Pence said “polling America is broken” while addressing a “silent majority” of Americans he estimated would support President Donald Trump in November’s presidential election, offering his remarks on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow asked the vice president: “Let’s talk about the concept of the Silent Majority… What do you say to those people who are out there who are skeptical that one exists?”

Pence remarked, “The traveling that I have a chance to do as vice president, Alex, the silent majority doesn’t look very silent to me. I was in Pennsylvania for that Cops for Trump [rally] last week, we had hundreds of people in a parking lot in downtown of a small town, a great area of Pennsylvania, and there were just as many people on the streets as we rolled into town waving signs and [giving] thumbs up, and I just sense a great deal of enthusiasm out there.”

Pence warned of the unreliability of polling, recalling widespread predictions of a Hillary Clinton victory in 2016.

“You see the polling that comes out from these news organizations,” said Pence, “but somebody reminded me the other day, four years ago, I think there were over — I forget the exact number — but there were 60 or 70 public polls that were published between Labor Day and Election Day — statewide polls, nationwide polls — and somebody told me that the president and our team actually were ahead in only like three of them.”

“The reality is, polling is broken in America,” determined Pence. “To everybody listening on Breitbart radio, and all the great supporters out there, just let your voice be heard.”

Pence encouraged Trump’s supporters to “tell the story” of the president’s successes in contrast to “Joe Biden and the radical left.”

Pence concluded, “I have every confidence we’re going to deliver a great victory for the American people when we reelect President Donald Trump for four more years on November the 3rd.”

