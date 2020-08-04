https://www.theepochtimes.com/executive-action-possible-as-negotiations-continue-on-next-virus-relief-bill_3450036.html

President Donald Trump could take executive action on virus relief amid little progress on negotiations between Republicans and Democrats, administration officials said.

“Absolutely,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters in Washington on Tuesday afternoon about the prospect of action by Trump if negotiations don’t come to fruition.

“Hopefully we’ll make progress today and not have to do that,” White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows added.

Meadows and Mnuchin had just left a luncheon with Republican senators and were on their way to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Trump, a Republican, told Gray DC in an interview published at 3:26 p.m. Eastern Time that he’s prepared to provide another round of stimulus payments through executive action.

The luncheon dwelt on what was discussed in an earlier meeting involving White House representatives and Democratic leaders, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters.

President Donald Trump holds up a walking stick given to him by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) after he signed the Great American Outdoors Act at the White House in Washington on Aug. 4, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The pattern of negotiations sees Meadows and Mnuchin, along with staff members, shuttle between Republicans and Democrats to discuss varying proposals.

“I think they have said that there’s not a whole lot of movement yet, but a feeling that seems to have been expressed that we’d like to get an outcome. I certainly hope we can. The coronavirus is certainly not over. It’s still an enormous problem,” McConnell said.

Democrats want the Republican-controlled Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which the Democrat-controlled House passed months ago.

Republican leaders stressed that they’re opposed to the $3.4 trillion act.

“I think it’s pretty clear, should be clear to the Democrats, we are not going to pass the HEROES Act. It is not a serious piece of legislation. But we think there is common ground that we can find,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), the number two GOP senator, said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks after attending the Senate Republican luncheon at the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on Aug. 4, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Republican senators have put forth a number of narrow proposals, including a one-week extension of the existing unemployment bonus, which Democrats have shot down, he said.

The GOP is grappling with internal division. Some 15 to 20 senators will likely not vote for another virus relief bill, undercutting the party’s 53-47 majority in the upper congressional chamber.

“What we are hoping for here is a bipartisan proposal, negotiated by the president of the United States and his team, who can sign a bill into law, and the Democratic majority in the House, that can appeal to a significant percentage of Republicans in the House and Senate. That’s where we are,” McConnell said.

In a separate briefing at the Capitol, Schumer said the Republican caucus is divided and can’t put forth a proposal that meets the enormity of the COVID-19 crisis.

“We believe, the American people believe, that this is the greatest crisis affecting America in 75 years economically and 100 years healthwise. We believe it needs a big, bold response. A skinny bill that just touches on one or two of the many problems, a bill that says if we have a million starved kids that aren’t getting fed, we should compromise and feed half of them, that doesn’t work,” he told reporters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) heads to a meeting on the CCP virus relief bill at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Aug. 4, 2020. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

“If we don’t spend the money that is needed now to beat this crisis economically and healthwise, it’ll cost us a lot more later because things will get worse,” he added.

While Democrats and White House negotiators have moved closer on five or six issues, there’s been no movement on many others. On the Senate floor earlier Tuesday, Schumer said the sides “remain far apart on number of issues,” though “we’re finally moving in the right direction.”

“At the moment, the gap between our two parties in the negotiations is about priorities and about scale,” he added.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) pointed to the increase in COVID-19 cases from three million to four million in the span of about two weeks in arguing “we are at a moment when a bandaid is totally insufficient to treat the wound.”

After the briefing, Schumer left to meet with Pelosi, Meadows, and Mnuchin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

