When news emerged nine years ago that a Chinook military helicopter went down in Afghanistan on August 6, 2011, the U.S. Special Operations community braced for shock. Messages flew across the communications channels: What happened? How many were lost? Who?

The truth stunned both insiders and the country at large. The helicopter, flying with the call sign Extortion 17, was hit by an enemy-fired rocket propelled grenade while carrying Special Operations reinforcements to assist on a treacherous mission. In the resulting crash, everyone on board was killed. The fallen included 30 Americans, eight Afghans, and one military working dog. A large portion of the lost — 25 men — were U.S. Navy SEALs.

Now, on the ninth anniversary of the devastating incident, families and friends commemorate those who were lost.

In Virginia Beach, Va. supporters will gather before sunrise on Friday for a bike ride and lantern ceremony, the organizer told Just the News.

“We will say all their names,” said retired SEAL Master Chief Bob Newman, whose friends were among the 25 SEALs who died in the incident. “We want people to know, we never forget.”

As part of the ceremony, participants will light and release sky lanterns near the beach.

“We have to love and honor the fallen, and respect and honor their families,” Newman said. “We want to show how much courage and respect we have for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

In 2014, during Congressional testimony, Pentagon officials described for lawmakers the scope of the loss.

“The downing of Extortion 17 was a catastrophic and unprecedented tragedy for our nation,” said Garry Reid, who served in the office of Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict.

“No one wants to make the ultimate sacrifice, but some do,” Newman said. “The community is still there to respect and honor our fallen teammates.”

On August 6, 2020, the community remembers that on this day nine years ago, 38 people and one military working dog died in a single devastating incident in Afghanistan.

