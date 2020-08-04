https://hannity.com/media-room/finger-pointing-minneapolis-mayor-claims-he-asked-gov-for-national-guard-during-anti-police-riots/
FINGER POINTING: Minneapolis Mayor Claims He Asked Gov for National Guard During Anti-Police Riots
Minneapolis’ far-left Mayor Jacob Frey -who has faced a growing backlash after sections of his city were destroyed in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd- now claims he asked Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to deploy the National Guard as the violence unfolded.
