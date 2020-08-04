https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/flashback-netanyahu-warned-united-nations-iranian-missile-stockpiles-beirut-back-2018-video/

A MASSIVE explosion rocked Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila The National News Agency reported that the explosion was at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port.

A Powerful explosion has occured in Beirut. It’s not yet clear what caused the blast. #Beirut pic.twitter.com/h7ayT5DKdK — Sputnik Insight (@Sputnik_Insight) August 4, 2020

But now there are conflicting reports including a report at Al-Hadeth that claims the massive explosion was a Hezbollah warehouse in Beirut for missiles from Iran.

Back in September 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned global leaders at the United Nations that Hezbollaw was producing guided missiles at the sever location where the explosion occurred on Tuesday.

Benjamin Netanyahu brought maps that disclosed Hezbollah missile stockpiles in areas around the Beirut airport.

On Tuesday the massive blast near the Beirut port was inside the city limits.



The missiles were placed near the Beirut port. (BBC)

Old footage of Netanyahu in UN showing this exact location of blast in Beirut as places used by Hezbollah to produce Guided Missiles pic.twitter.com/I6C9E4Kug1 — N (@datsIit) August 4, 2020

