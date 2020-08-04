https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-acting-dni-richard-grenell-destroys-missouri-democrat-claire-mccaskill-single-tweet/

Former US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell is a Democrat Deep State Slayer. 

Last week Grenell destroyed Democrat stinker Rep. Adam Swalwell in a couple tweets:

Yesterday, Grenell did the same for the former Democrat Senator from Missouri, Claire McCaskill.  When McCaskill claimed that Grenell was a sycophant, unqualified to work for President Trump, and repugnant, Grenell had this to say:

TRENDING: “Why Are You Going Out of State? I Can See It at the Airports!” -Ugh- Watch NM Governor Grisham Lecture Her Constituents Like Mom (VIDEO)

Now we know why Grenell was very effective, even ignorant lefty Democrats voted for him.  Don’t mess with the best.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...