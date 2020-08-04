https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/former-acting-dni-richard-grenell-destroys-missouri-democrat-claire-mccaskill-single-tweet/
Former US Ambassador to Germany and Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell is a Democrat Deep State Slayer.
Last week Grenell destroyed Democrat stinker Rep. Adam Swalwell in a couple tweets:
This pawn captured your Queen. https://t.co/ZouNA4Kkps
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 1, 2020
Yesterday, Grenell did the same for the former Democrat Senator from Missouri, Claire McCaskill. When McCaskill claimed that Grenell was a sycophant, unqualified to work for President Trump, and repugnant, Grenell had this to say:
Ummm, you voted for me.
Or was that because you had an upcoming election and wanted to hoodwink the people of Missouri into thinking you weren’t a partisan?! @clairecmc https://t.co/wlgSH1fCcv pic.twitter.com/G7qkUyMk0b
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 3, 2020