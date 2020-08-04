https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/good-news-trump-registering-new-voters-democrats-key-swing-states/

This is incredible news for the Trump campaign.

Trump is registering more new voters than Democrats in key states.

August 4, 2020

“The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016 and shrinking Democrats’ registration advantage in key swing states, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

“But Republicans have narrowed the voter registration gap in key swing states, according to Axios’ reviews of those states records.

Republicans have lessened the margin by 133,000 registered voters in Pennsylvania and 87,000 voters in Florida.

and 87,000 voters in Florida. Republicans have also chipped away at Democrats’ advantage in the tossup state of North Carolina — gaining a net 216,410 voters since Election Day 2016.

— gaining a net 216,410 voters since Election Day 2016. Meanwhile in Arizona and Iowa , Trump Victory has managed to slow voter registration momentum behind Democrats.

and , Trump Victory has managed to slow voter registration momentum behind Democrats. In Iowa , the number of registered Democratic voters surpassed Republicans in March, but Republicans recently took back the advantage.

, the number of registered Democratic voters surpassed Republicans in March, but Republicans recently took back the advantage. Democrats had been outpacing Republicans in Arizona as well — but since April, Republicans have overtaken them.

“The big picture: Coronavirus has drastically changed the voter registration game…

“45% of voter registration applications come from the DMV, but even those have been shut down or offer limited services because of the virus in many states.

