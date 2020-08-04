https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/joe-biden-talking-nonsense

In the game of trolling your political opponent, every so often a campaign goes so far that the only response is to stand up, tip your hat, and give a silent nod to acknowledge, “game respekt game.” I really hope whoever put this video together at the GOP is getting a special cake to commemorate his or her genius.

The Democrats have started their push for Joe Biden to sit out the debates with Donald Trump. THEY say it’s to punish Trump for being a lying liar who lies. Most everyone sees through this scheme to the real reason. The real real reason being Joe Biden can barely remember his own name, even with an intern off camera screaming “YOUR NAME IS JOE BIDEN” (see WONDER WHAT JOE BIDEN IS LOOKING FOR IN A RUNNING MATE? SO DOES HE IN THIS ‘CAMPAIGN AD’ and SENILE JOE BIDEN GETS THE COVID DEATH COUNT WRONG BY … OVER 110 MILLION). In response, the GOP released a megamix of Joe Biden rambling and talking nonsense. It’s FORTY-SIX MINUTES LONG!

Pour a glass of the good stuff, sit back in your most comfortable chair, and enjoy the ride.

[embedded content] 46 Minutes Of Joe Biden Talking Nonsense youtu.be

I can’t imagine the Biden campaign thinks the people pushing the idea he should refuse debating are doing him any favors. The debates are going to happen. Everyone knows the debates are going to happen. Everyone has also regularly pointed out how Joe Biden can barely form sentences or remember simple facts like where he is or what happened to his pants. It was sarcastically said he would find a way to not debate for that reason. Now The New York Times and others are saying out loud that he shouldn’t debate Trump. Suddenly there’s an enormous spotlight on all the criticisms concerning senility, dementia, and cognitive ability. Not to mention, the team of volunteers tasked with keeping Biden’s grabby hands far from little kids.

Even if Biden wanted to drop out, he can’t. And you can see by this chef’s kiss worth of trolling from the GOP all of the reasons why we want to see a Biden vs Trump debate with every fiber of our being. The only problem is Trump might be charged with elderly abuse.

[embedded content] Biden HATES His Voters: 5 Examples | Louder With Crowder youtu.be

From Your Site Articles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

