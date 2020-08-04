https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/guess-how-many-visitors-are-on-cfp-right-now/

This is a realtime screenshot I just took from CFP’s google analytics account showing how many concurrent visitors are on the site.

It’s been above 3,000 since 8 AM this morning and will stay above 3,000 until 11 PM.

CFP will get approximately 350,000 unique visits today and total pageviews greater than 1.6 million.

Last August, CFP was averaging 300,000 pageviews per day.

That’s +500% growth in 12 months.

And 95% of the traffic is direct, organic to CFP.

CFP has no Facebook page (on purpose) and gets very little social media traffic.

I will have the full July numbers from SimilarWeb in a few days.

You folks are awesome.