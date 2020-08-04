https://www.dailywire.com/news/gun-sales-smash-records-as-violent-riots-hit-cities-democrats-push-defund-the-police-millions-buy-their-first-gun

Newly-released FBI statistics show that there were more background checks completed last month for firearm purchases than any previous July for which records exist.

“In July 2020, the FBI conducted more than 3.6 million firearm background checks, making it the third highest month on record for checks since the bureau began keeping statistics in 1998, according to new data released on Monday by the agency,” CNN reported. “By comparison, the bureau conducted just over 2 million checks in July 2019.”

The two months that had the highest number of background checks completed both happened this year with 3.74 million background checks being processed in March, when the pandemic started to impact life in the U.S., and 3.91 million in June, when violent riots and looting broke out across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Fox News reported that there have been 2.5 million first-time gun buyers so far in 2020 while The Free Beacon noted that there has been “record-setting growth in new gun ownership” in the black community.

