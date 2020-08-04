https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/gun-shop-owner-wears-communist-news-network-shirt-cnn-interview/

(NEWSBUSTERS) — Talk about dressing for the occasion!

CNN’s New Day aired a segment this morning that included an interview by CNN reporter Miguel Marquez with an Arizona gun shop owner wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “CNN” — except the ‘C’ had been replaced with … a hammer and sickle. His message was clear: the Communist News Network!

The focus of the piece was on the Pattersons, a couple in Lake Havasu who had taken the coronavirus warnings lightly: continuing to socialize with friends, not wearing masks, etc. They both contracted COVID, with the woman having to be hospitalized. They were now encouraging people to take the warnings seriously, and as the man put it: “wear a frickin’ mask.”

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

