Talk about dressing for the occasion!

CNN’s New Day aired a segment this morning that included an interview by CNN reporter Miguel Marquez with an Arizona gun shop owner wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with “CNN” — except the ‘C’ had been replaced with . . . a hammer and sickle. His message was clear: the Communist News Network!

The focus of the piece was on the Pattersons, a couple in Lake Havasu who had taken the coronavirus warnings lightly: continuing to socialize with friends, not wearing masks, etc. They both contracted COVID, with the woman having to be hospitalized. They were now encouraging people to take the warnings seriously, and as the man put it: “wear a frickin’ mask.”

The segment then transitioned to an interview with the owner of a local gun shop, wearing the aforementioned Communist News Network shirt. He mentioned his rule that no one wearing a mask is permitted to shop in his store.

When the interview was over, Marquez, and Alisyn Camerota, back in the studio, actually shared a good-natured chuckle over the shirt:

CAMEROTA: I couldn’t help but notice the t-shirt that Patrick was wearing, I guess for the very occasion of being interviewed on CNN. It was a mixed message, is all I can say. MIGUEL MARQUEZ: He came out there in the Communist News Network t-shirt. We’ve heard that quite a bit out here in Arizona. And it was impressive. It was good colors, great shirt. I actually kind of thought it was cool.

Note that CNN twice referred to the Lake Havasu area as being “ultra-conservative.” Wonder when the last time was that CNN called some deep-blue area “ultra-liberal?”

Here’s the transcript. Click on “expand” to read the whole transcript.

CNN

New Day

8-4-20

7:48 am EDT MIGUEL MARQUEZ: They once laughed about the virus. Now they say, it’s no joke. [Addressing couple] What is your message to people now? WOMAN: Be more careful. MAN: Keep your distance. And wear a frickin’ mask. . . . MARQUEZ: In this ultra-conservative corner of the state, masks still highly controversial. PATRICK BAUGHMAN: We make any member, or any customer that’s walking through our doors remove their face mask. Again, that’s our pride. That’s also the understanding that you’re — MARQUEZ: So you make people remove the mask when they come in? BAUGHMAN: Absolutely. You do not shop my store without — with a mask on, period. MARQUEZ: For gun shop owner Patrick Baughman, the controversy itself doesn’t add up. [Addressing Baughman] But 150,000 people are dead! Over 150,000. BAUGHMAN: I definitely, definitely, don’t agree with that number that you just threw out there. I think there is — MARQUEZ: What do you not agree with? BAUGHMAN: Well, there are so many cases of fraudulent claims as far as how they’re reporting numbers.

. . . MARQUEZ: So if you think you can’t get this in a small town or an out-of-the-way place, you can. And the Pattersons are sort of a testament to that. It’s also worth saying, it’s brave of them to speak out. Difficult to talk to CNN in this environment. She voted for Trump in 2016, probably will again. Their friends are all conservative. Tough to speak out, but they wanted to get their message out there, that people just have to listen to them. They have to wear a mask. They have to take this thing seriously. ALISYN CAMEROTA: Oh, oh, Miguel: the Pattersons are doing a public service for their friends and for all of us. That is brave that they’re doing it. And I couldn’t help but notice the t-shirt that Patrick was wearing, I guess for the very occasion of being interviewed on CNN. He–it was a mixed message, is all I can say. MARQUEZ: Yeah. He came out there in the Communist News Network t-shirt. We’ve heard that quite a bit out here in Arizona. And it was impressive. It was good colors, great shirt. I actually kind of thought it was cool. CAMEROTA: I like that he just changed for you, for the occasion. Anyway, hats off to the Pattersons. Hats off to the Pattersons.

