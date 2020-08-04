https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-oreilly-interviewhannity-on-oreilly-sean-discusses-his-grandparents-parents-upbringing-and-success/

Sean Hannity stopped-by Bill O’Reilly’s No Spin News Tuesday to discuss a series of issues; including his new book ‘Live Free or Die’, personal upbringing, and broadcasting success.

“Your parents were working class people. Both of them worked. How do you think they would process your career? You’re probably the most powerful broadcaster. How would they process that?” asked O’Reilly.

“Both my parents grew-up dirt poor… All four of my grandparents came from Ireland. They were poor. My dad fought for four years in the Pacific. He bought a 50×100 lot. My mom grew up in the South Bronx,” said Hannity.

“She would work 16 hour shifts as a prison guard in Nassau County Jail. My father died six months after I started at Fox… How would they feel? I know that God has blessed them. They had a much harder life than I had. Anytime I want to complain I think about their life. I stand on the shoulders of poor parents who never took a vacation and gave everything to their kids.”

