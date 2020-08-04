https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/04/hell-be-there-jill-biden-assures-dana-perino-that-joe-will-be-there-for-three-debates-with-president-trump/

As Twitchy reported Monday, CNN media hall monitor Brian Stelter said all the media chatter about Joe Biden trying to skip out of the debates was “mostly a right-wing media tempest, fueled by hour after hour of Fox commentary.” Never mind that Stelter was presented with a collage of stories and opinion pieces about Biden skipping the debates from outlets like the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Boston Herald, Newsweek, and … CNN.

That seems to be the trial balloon Democrats in the media are floating this week — would Biden look scared if he tried to worm out of the debates or could he be seen as a principled man who wouldn’t stoop to give President Trump the platform to lie.

Fox News’ Dana Perino went to Jill Biden for the definitive answer, and she said that yes, Joe will be there for the debates.

As an observer or participant? “‘He’ll Be There’ — Jill Biden Says Joe Will Show Up To The Three Scheduled Debates” https://t.co/PS7X6lCoAT — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) August 4, 2020

Maybe a little of both? During the Democratic primary debates, we recall Biden being the only one to trail off and then give up the remainder of his time, while all the other candidates had to be shouted down by the moderators.

Can’t Joe tell us — Dick Vogel (@DickVogel1) August 4, 2020

Why do we need to ask his wife what his intentions are? Is she the one running for President, or is he? What a clusterf**k his whole campaign is. — Clem Kaddidlehopper (@ClemKaddidleho2) August 4, 2020

Exactly. Why don’t we just cut out the middleman and let Jill Biden just do the debating. — Albert Perrotta (@StreamingAl) August 4, 2020

I’ll believe it when I see it 😂 — Tamorah Smith (@TamorahT) August 4, 2020

Maybe he has body doubles like Saddam Hussein. — Alfred Jackson (@AlfredJ30057560) August 4, 2020

Good can’t wait ! — Patricia Brennan (@automom13) August 4, 2020

Pray for Joe… that is going to be too cruel. — ace 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 (@aceinnice) August 4, 2020

I have $100 saying there’s no way he shows up — Ace Francis (@indy_truth) August 4, 2020

Why doesn’t Joe do his own interview? — Dogbird (@Dogbird_9) August 4, 2020

Why didn’t Joe do an interview with Dana? — melissa matthews (@carolinagurl68) August 4, 2020

Joe does whatever the chief Dems tell him and Jill is his enabler. — SharonUSA (@SharonAnn_M) August 4, 2020

Does she want to be First Lady that badly that she would support her husband hobbling across the finish line? — Ima trying to survive 2020 (@LOrsink) August 4, 2020

In short, yes.

