Twitchy told you earlier about Sen. Mazie Hirono getting up and walking out of Sen. Ted Cruz’s hearing on “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence” while declining to make any comment critical of Antifa.

The hearing was poorly attended, especially by GOP Senators, which is a shame, because the testimony given was eye-opening to those who haven’t been watching videos of the attacks on the federal courthouse in Portland and the federal agents guarding it.

Here’s Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli testifying about the injuries sustained by law enforcement officers:

Jerry Nadler, the congressman who called Antifa an “imaginary thing”?

And here’s Andy Ngo, who’s had plenty of run-ins with Antifa:

And just to show how effective the anarchists’ PR campaign has been, here’s Sen. Ron Wyden praising Portland’s “Wall of Moms”:

