In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a huge party held at a ritzy mansion in Beverly Hills alternately reported as a “gang-related bash for the 8-Tray Gangster Crips” or a party to celebrate someone drafted by an NFL team turned murderous, as outsiders crashed the party and precipitated shooting that left one woman dead and two others injured.

JUST IN: Deadly shooting near the mansion party that was held near Beverly Hills. The party was reportedly held to celebrate a player who had been drafted into the NFL. https://t.co/6ti82VVag9 — Raha (@Rahafox5) August 4, 2020

FOX 11 reported that a security guard stated that the party was an “NFL draft party,” that it was thrown by someone recently drafted into the NFL and was having “one big party to celebrate.” TMZ countered, “While a man who claimed to be the head of security told CBS L.A. the party was in celebration of a player recently getting drafted by an NFL team, our law enforcement sources say cops believe the NFL player scenario was a cover story if any trouble happened.”

One guest at the party stated, “A bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting.” Police had been called by neighbors on Monday evening because Los Angeles has a ban on large gatherings, but without a warrant, police could not enter the premises. “Pack buses were seen dropping dozens of people off at the home. When officers first arrived at about 7 p.m. Monday, they found about 200 people,” CBS Los Angeles reported.

Gunshots were heard at roughly 12.47a.m., according to CBS Los Angeles. One guest, Gabriel Pacheco, who had been filming luxury cars at the party, stated on Instagram that he was at a “big Hollywood Hills mansion party off Mulholland Drive,” adding that shots were fired when “a lot of big Ballers were gambling lost a lot of money [were] p***ed. Then a bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody. A lot of people with money and guns and gangsters … got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy.”

“Kennie D. Leggett, who identified himself to CBSLA as the head of security for the party, alleged it was being thrown to celebrate a player recently getting drafted to an NFL team, but did not clarify the name of the player or which team he was drafted to,” CBS Los Angeles wrote. “We have money,” Leggett said. “We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature.”

Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said Tuesday morning, “When the officers arrived, they did notice large amounts of people on the roadway and vehicles kind of blocking, double parked and stuff, stacked on the roadway. At that point, the officers met with the responsible party and security officers at that location. They were able to get their compliance, to help get the people back into the private party, and at the same time, did some enforcement.”

