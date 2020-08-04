https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/03/hugo-chavezs-spirit-is-alive-in-2020-america/
enezuela has the world’s highest murder rate because the police there don’t stop murder unless it helps politics. So long as homocide doesn’t threaten the power or wealth of the governing party, murders are largely unsolved and are often committed by the very police who should be preventing them. As Business Insider reports, in Venezuela […]
The post Hugo Chavez’s Spirit is Alive in 2020 America appeared first on American Greatness.