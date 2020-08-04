https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/husband-la-county-da-charged-misdemeanors-pointing-gun-blm-protesters-showed-home-video/

The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey was hit with misdemeanors after he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter militants who showed up to his home.

According to reports, Black Lives Matter militants knocked on Jackie Lacey’s door and her husband, David Lacey answered and told them to leave.

“Right now! Get off my porch! I will shoot you!” David Lacey said on March 2nd to Black Lives Matter militants in front of his Granada Hills home.

WATCH:

#BREAKING This morning Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s husband pulled a gun out on Black Lives Matter activists who protested his wife in front of their house. @BLMLA pic.twitter.com/wnCFMMvaWV — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) March 2, 2020

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Monday filed 3 counts of misdemeanor firearm assault charges against David Lacey.

The charging documents were made public on Tuesday.

KTLA reported:

The husband of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey has been charged with multiple counts of assault in connection with a March incident caught on video in which he waved a gun at protesters outside the couple’s Granada Hills home, according to court filings made public Tuesday. The California attorney general’s office filed three counts of misdemeanor assault with a firearm against David Lacey on Monday, records show. Lacey had been under investigation for several months after video surfaced of him brandishing a handgun on his doorstep on March 2.

