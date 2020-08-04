https://www.theblaze.com/news/district-attorney-husband-charges-pulling-gun

The husband of Los Angeles County’s first black district attorney has been hit with three charges of assault with a firearm stemming from him pulling a gun when an estimated 30 Black Lives Matter activists showed up at the couple’s home demanding to see his wife earlier this year.

What are the details?

The Los Angeles Times reported that David Lacey, husband of L.A. county chief prosecutor Jackie Lacey, was charged by the California attorney general’s office over an incident in early March where he was recorded on video brandishing a gun at protestors who showed up on his front porch calling for a meeting with his wife.

On March 2, a Black Lives Matter representative named Melina Abdullah rang the doorbell of the Lacey household, and Mr. Lacey came to the door. He is seen pointing a gun during the confrontation, telling the activists to get off his porch and warning them that he was prepared to shoot them.

Mrs. Lacey later said that her husband was “profoundly sorry” for the exchange, adding, “I do not believe it is fair or right for protestors to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service. It was just him and I in that house and we really didn’t know what was about to happen.”

In an interview released by CNN last month, Mrs. Lacey condemned the radical views pushed by some Black Lives Matters activists, including the defunding of police.

The Hill reported that following the news of Mr. Lacey’s criminal charges, his attorney, Samuel Tyre said in a statement that he was “disappointed” that his client’s actions were considered “criminal behavior.”

“We disagree entirely with their assessment,” Tyre argued, adding, “but we have the utmost faith in the justice system, and we are confident that the correct result will be reached.”

Anything else?

Mr. Lacey’s case has similarities to another case happening in the middle of the country which also involves a couple defending their home against protesters.

The BLM movement gained an enormous boost following the death of George Floyd in late May — two months after the incident at the Lacey household. The movement has since been joined and allegedly hijacked by affiliated groups in protests across the country, with demonstrations descending into violence, looting, and even murders.

A St. Louis couple, the McCloskeys — both of whom are attorneys — were charged last month for bringing out firearms to confront protesters who had broken down the gate to their gated community and allegedly threatened their lives.

The McCloskeys’ attorney, Joel Schwartz, released a statement at the time, saying, “I, along with my clients, support the First Amendment right of every citizen to have their voice and opinion heard. This right, however, must be balanced with the Second Amendment and Missouri law, which entitle each of us to protect our home and family from potential threats.”

