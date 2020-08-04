https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f2aad504dec887547a26619
President Donald Trump unexpectedly defended Joe Biden over false attacks that he’s trying to avoid presidential debates, telling Fox & Friends that Biden has actually not said anything to indicate he…
BREAKING: A boy believed to be 12 years old is fighting for his life after being hit by ‘multiple vehicles after running into oncoming traffic on the M5….
Maryam Toumi had been conducting an interview with Faisal Al-Asil, director of projects at the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy, when the blast hit the Lebanese capital yesterday….
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — The economy is on course for a record jump in gross domestic product in the third quarter, which will be announced shortly before November’s election. “I certainly think it wi…
The child, billed by doctors as a ‘miracle baby’, was delivered naturally last week and weighed just over three kilograms (6.6 pounds) at birth, according to a hospital in Hubei Province, China….