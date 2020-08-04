https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/blm-lists-demands-threatens-businesses

Black Lives Matter protesters sent a shocking, threatening letter to businesses and non-profits in Louisville, Kentucky. The letter made a series of demands related to racial reparations, and threatened consequences if the demands weren’t met, the Daily Wire reported.

On the radio program Tuesday, Glenn Beck detailed the letter’s list of demands and threats, and pointed out that these tactics are strikingly similar to those we’ve seen during some of history’s darkest chapters.

The letter, which was sent to businesses in the East Market District in downtown Louisville, listed demands such as ensuring that at least 23% of staff are black, providing race and inclusion training for all employees, displaying a written statement professing support for the BLM movement, buying at least 23% of inventory from black retailers, and submitting to external audit.

“Repercussions for non-compliance” to these demands will result in sit-ins and protests being staged outside the business, social media smear campaigns, boycotts, negative media attention, and “invasive reclamation,” the letter threatened.

“So, I’m making quite a charge here, but I think it absolutely fits,” Glenn said on the show. “Carl Kaufman, the representation that was used by Hitler and his machine, he convinced the youth that they were the answer, they would finally take control, and they would bring equality. [Kaufman said] the Jews controlled everything, and because of the Jews, the Germans really didn’t have any freedom. Because of the Jews, they couldn’t do anything. They were held down by the Jews. He said, ‘We’re going to have to boycott those stores. And if those stores don’t comply, we will keep our storm troopers outside of the doors.’ And they did. They intimidated anyone who walked into those stores. They berated anyone who walked into those stores. They beat anyone who walked into those stores.”

“I told you once, that if America goes dark, we’ll become the darkest nation ever in the history of the world,” Glenn continued. “Guys, we’re allowing our nation to go dark. And we’re doing it because of fear. Everybody knows this is wrong, but who is going to stand up against it?”

Watch the video below to hear more from Glenn:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

