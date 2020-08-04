https://www.dailywire.com/news/iran-accidentally-sinks-fake-u-s-aircraft-carrier-in-problematic-place-for-iranian-navy

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGC-N) accidentally sank a fake U.S. aircraft carrier that it uses during training exercises in what they believe is an effective way to prepare for a potential face off with the U.S. Navy — by far the most powerful naval force in the world.

“The stricken carrier can be seen, capsized, in commercial satellite imagery,” Forbes reported. “It began to sink when it was being towed back to Bandar Abbas after being attacked.” After reportedly beginning to list “steeply to one side” on July 31, with “half of the flight deck submerged,” the boat has since sunk further.

Forbes highlighted a photo that was shared by Aurora Intel and shows PLEIADES satellite imagery of the destroyed aircraft carrier.

“The location of the sinking will likely create a serious headache for the Iranian Navy and IRGC-N. It is just outside the harbor entrance to Bandar Abbas, near to the main approach channel,” Forbes added. “The water there is approximately 45 ft deep, which is shallow. This makes it worse for Iran because it cannot be left to sink. It is so shallow that other ships face a very real risk of catastrophic damage if they sail over it. In fact, at least as-of a couple of days ago, it was partly above water. This is a serious shipping hazard.”

New imagery from yesterday shows the capsized #IRGC replica of the Nimitz Class Carrier appears to have listed more outside of Bandar Abbas Port, #Iran. She appears more listed here than previous imagery from the 31st July. The depth here is a reported 14m. Fun to reclaim…. pic.twitter.com/tKTHJAaGCS — Aurora Intel – #StayHome (@AuroraIntel) August 2, 2020

Iran fired missiles at the fake aircraft carrier from a helicopter and encircled the boat with attack speedboats, USA Today reported. The event is also used for creating propaganda that the Iranians broadcast on state-run television.

USA Today added propaganda created by the Iranians that they broadcast to their citizens showed “Iranian commandos subsequently fast-roped down from the helicopter onto the mock Nimitz-class carrier –resembling a ship the U.S. Navy routinely sails into the Persian Gulf – as other Iranian navy vessels encircle the vessel, likely a barge, kicking up white waves in their wake.”

Iran has launched yesterday a two days long live ammunition naval military exercise testing new weapons and practicing air-sea and coast-sea capabilities. A mock up of a US aircraft carrier was the star of the show. pic.twitter.com/aIhczkWGYy — Amir Tsarfati (@BeholdIsrael) July 28, 2020

The IRGC, which is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), also recently showed off what it claimed were underground ballistic missiles, which was part of the training excercise.

“Although state television documentaries have focused on operations at underground bases, all have avoided showing geographic details revealing their locations,” The Associated Press reported. “Wednesday’s launch from what appears to be central Iran’s desert plateau may have changed that amid heightened tensions between Tehran and the U.S. over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as economic pressures grow.”

