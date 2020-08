http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/6lTHr1us1iY/j-p-sears-on-wokeology.php

You know who doesn’t suffer from “white fragility”? J.P. Sears, that’s who. Here in this 5-minute video, J.P. offers his short course in attaining a Ph.D in “White Wokeology,” which you get through Twitter University (though he doesn’t actually say where the program is accredited).

[embedded content]

I can’t believe J.P. hasn’t been rounded up and sent to a sensitivity training relocation camp in Cambridge or somewhere.

