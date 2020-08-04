https://www.dailywire.com/news/jill-biden-on-claims-joe-biden-is-in-cognitive-decline-joe-is-anything-but-that-characterization

Jill Biden, wife of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claimed during a Fox News interview on Tuesday that her husband was “anything but” incompetent as attacks have increased over questions about her husband’s fitness for office.

“One of the things President Trump and his campaign have questioned is your husband’s cognitive abilities,” host Dana Perino said.

Perino then played a clip of President Donald Trump’s recent interview with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace where Trump said, “Biden can’t put two sentences together.”

“I say he’s not competent to be president,” Trump continued. “To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

When asked about Trump’s comments, Jill Biden responded, “You know, Joe is anything but that characterization. You know we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age right? I think there’s like two or three years difference.”

The questions about Biden’s fitness for office have been raised by top Democrats and media figures, including Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Julian Castro, and Joe Rogan.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

