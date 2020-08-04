https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/sekulow-trump-supremecourt-nominees/2020/08/04/id/980574

President Donald Trump should release his list of potential Supreme Court nominees as soon as possible so that conservative legal groups such as the American Center for Law and Justice can vet them, the head of the group told Newsmax TV on Tuesday.

ACLJ Executive Director Jordan Sekulow said on “Spicer & Co.” that in the wake of reports of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s several recent health issues, from a recurrence of cancer to hospitalizations for a bile duct stent, that the release would give groups like his time to review the records of the candidates.

“Because of this news we’ve heard about Justice Ginsburg, and it keeps breaking, it is important that that whole list, so that groups like us, have time to go through it and kind of analyze who would be the top five, six; who do we find issues with that we don’t like; maybe some of their past statements, opinions, rulings, speeches,” said Sekulow, 38, whose father, Jay Sekulow, served as Trump’s lead outside legal counsel during his impeachment trial.

Trump announced earlier this summer that he would release a list of potential nominees following Supreme Court decisions that blocked state legislative restrictions on abortion and expanded the definition of sex discrimination to include homosexuals and transgendered people.

Sekulow suggested Amy Barrett, a former law clerk of deceased Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who Trump appointed to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017, as a likely contender.

But Sekulow also echoed Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, who a week ago said GOP senators needed to insist on judicial nominees affirming conservative principles.

“I agree with Sen. Hawley, our senators need to be a lot tougher, if they expect us – groups like ours – to back these nominees, and use the resources that we do from our donors to back these nominees,” Sekulow said. “I am no longer going to accept this, this answer of ‘Well, I can’t really talk about Roe vs. Wade. I can’t really give you answers on that.’ We’ve got to be tougher.”

