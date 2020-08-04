http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/K5Sq26kV27s/

In a Tuesday interview with Spain’s El País Semanal, Univision anchor Jorge Ramos remarked that black Americans “already had” a member of their community as president — a reference to former President Barack Obama — and looked forward to the “next giant step” of a Latina such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being elected to the White House.

A transcript is as follows:

RODRIGUEZ MANTILLA: Do you hope to see a Latino president? JORGE RAMOS: Of course! Not just to see one, but I hope I’m able to cover one as a journalist. There are more Latinos than African-Americans. They’ve already had one. The next giant step would be to see a Latina in the White House. MANTILLA: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, once she’s old enough to run, after turning 35? RAMOS: She’s part of the generation that my 31-year-old daughter Paola belongs to. MANTILLA: How do you define them? RAMOS: Direct, fearless. They tell it like it is. They don’t wait. They show themselves to be very impatient. They handle cell phones and social media like no one else, and will quickly seize control from those who hold it now. So much so that I hope they’re in even more of a hurry.

[Translation via Newsbusters]

