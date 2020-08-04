https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/04/just-in-massive-explosion-near-the-port-in-beirut-lebanon-caught-on-video/

A massive explosion was caught on video near the port in Beirut, Lebanon a few moments ago:

Huge blast in Beirut just now! pic.twitter.com/hId8JhZMKV — Tobias Schneider (@tobiaschneider) August 4, 2020

Early reports are that there were fireworks in this warehouse:

.@LBCI_NEWS: preliminary reports indicate incident inside Beirut Port warehouse 12 led to explosion of fireworks stored inside pic.twitter.com/DQdzbXijpR — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 4, 2020

Update: It does look like fireworks are going off in the shot. Wait for the end:

An explosion in Beirut. Watch til the end. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/gpQUr3fU7z — Will Ricciardella (@WillRicci) August 4, 2020

And the aftermath:

Fireworks explosion?! I felt like I’m dying, I still can’t believe it #Lebanon #Beirut pic.twitter.com/EMTS470FOH — Ahmad M. Yassine | أحمد م. ياسين (@Lobnene_Blog) August 4, 2020

Smoke was reported before the explosion which is probably why we have so many videos of it:

I noticed white smoke rising from the same area a few minutes before the bang. Assumed it was a fire. But that bang was like nothing I’ve ever heard; as though lightning struck next door. But I’m many kilometres away — Alex Rowell (@alexjrowell) August 4, 2020

Other shots of ground zero:

Massive explosion in Beirut. Here’s a shot, closer to ground zero. pic.twitter.com/Rk5V6UUdYP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

A video I received on WhatsApp of the scalr of explosion in #Beirut, confirming it was at the port. pic.twitter.com/bIkcyfsi0o — Bissan Fakih (@BissanCampaigns) August 4, 2020

People near the blast are reporting damage:

Reports of an explosion near #Beirut port in #Lebanon Some people reporting their windows were shattered Video via @nabihbulos pic.twitter.com/sCnZgQ3Tyq — Mohamed Hashem (@mhashem_) August 4, 2020

Yikes:

Huge explosion in Beirut now. My office… pic.twitter.com/jx8wuKPXf5 — Rebecca Collard (@rebeccacollard) August 4, 2020

We’ll keep you posted.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

