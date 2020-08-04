https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kayleigh-educates-lib-reporter/
I greatly fear the voter fraud explosion that is being prepared for detonation.
I’ve said it at the site before, and I will say it again. The legislation calendar is running out of time. We need serious legislation, in fact emergency legislation that requires each state to follow Normal balloting procedures that have been around a long time, because of the security and reliability of the ballots to be counted. And let’s not mistake absentee ballots with “mail in“ ballots. Mail in ballots are sent out in mass. Absentee ballots require a procedure of rules and regulations that must be followed in order to receive a personally mailed ballot.