The husband of the Los Angeles district attorney has been charged by the California attorney general with three counts of misdemeanor assault with a firearm for allegedly pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters outside the couple’s home in March, multiple outlets reported.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra filed the charges Monday against David Lacey, 66, husband of District Attorney Jackie Lacey. Both David and Jackie Lacey are black.

The charges stem from a predawn March 2 incident in which cellphone video shows a man, purportedly David Lacey, pointing a black semiautomatic pistol from his doorway demanding: “Get off my porch. Right now. Get off. Get off of my porch. I will shoot you. Get off of my porch.”

The misdemeanor charges come two weeks after a St. Louis couple were charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying weapons while standing outside their home after Black Lives Matter protesters there broke an iron gate to enter a private residential community and march to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

Lacey’s office has been the target of Black Lives Matter protests for nearly three years, The Associated Press reported, claiming she has not been aggressive enough in prosecuting police officers for fatal shootings.

Immediately following the March 2 incident, Lacey offered an apology but said she had received death threats, had been followed and had been confronted in public, CBS News reported.

The events that took place earlier this year have caused my family immense pain,” Jackie Lacey said. “My husband acted in fear for my safety after we were subjected to months of harassment that included a death threat no less than a week earlier. Protesters arrived at my house shortly after 5 a.m. while I was upstairs. My husband felt that we were in danger and acted out of genuine concern for our well being.”

David Lacey’s attorney, Samuel Tyre, disagreed with Becerra’s decision to file charges.

“My client and I are disappointed that the Attorney General’s Office felt that the conduct at issue amounted to criminal behavior,” Tyre said in a statement. “We disagree entirely with their assessment, but we have the utmost faith in the justice system, and we are confident that the correct result will be reached.”

