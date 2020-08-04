https://www.infowars.com/seth-rogen-says-hes-actively-trying-to-make-less-things-starring-white-people/

Actor and comedian Seth Rogen says there’s too much white in Hollywood and he’s actively working to make things “less white” in his upcoming films.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the “Pineapple Express” star said he’s taking race into mind when choosing starring roles, and is employing an affirmative action-style hiring process that will ensure diversity among film staff.

“I mean personally, I think I am just actively trying to make less things starring white people. And if I’m succeeding or I’m not, I’m very much looking to have a far more diverse group of writers and directors and actors that we generally work with, because that group is not incredibly diverse, you know?” Rogen told EW.

“So that’s how I’ve been trying to deal with it, is just to actively take as they would say, anti-racist measures to assure that some work is doing done to acknowledge that Black people are very marginalized in American society,” Rogen stated.

Of course, discriminating or being prejudiced against a particular racial group, in this case white people, is the very definition of racism.

Now, imagine if Rogan had said he’s “just actively trying to make less things starring black people.”

