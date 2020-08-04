https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/04/lifetime-reveals-lgbtq-romance-chinese-family-stories-for-holiday-films/

Lifetime will feature an LGBTQ romance at the center of one of its holiday movies, marking a first for the cable network.

The rival Hallmark channel revealed they were firmly on the side of diversity when they announced Monday that this year’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday programming block, which traditionally airs from October through December, would feature their very first LGBTQ Christmas romance, as well as its first to feature a Chinese American family, USA Today reports.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the incredible talent joining us in front of, and behind the camera, on these new holiday movies,” Lifetime’s EVP and Head of Programming Amy Winter shared in a statement.

According to the network, the LGBTQ story The Christmas Set Up will follow Hugo, a corporate lawyer in New York who heads home to Milwaukee for the holidays, where his mother arranges for him to run into his secret high school crush, Patrick.

“A Sugar & Spice Holiday” is about a young architect named Suzie who returns to her small Maine hometown for Christmas, where her Chinese American family runs a lobster bar. Following the loss of her grandmother, a legendary baker, Suzie teams up with her high school friend Billy for a baking competition.

USA Today reported casting is currently underway for both films, with production set to begin this month.

