(FOX NEWS) — A massive explosion shook Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. ​​​​​​​

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. The Lebanese Red Cross tweeted that more than 30 teams were responding to the scene of the blast via ambulances.

The health minister said more than 25 people were killed and over 2,500 injured.

