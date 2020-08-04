http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/M3gldlGpgWg/

Five states (Michigan, Kansas, Missouri, Arizona, and Washington) hold primary elections on Tuesday evening. In Kansas, Kris Kobach will try to win the Republican Senate nomination against Rep. Roger Marshall. Squad member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) faces a primary challenge in Michigan while Cori Bush, who is backed by the Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat Rep. Lacy Clay (D-MO). Voters in Missouri will also vote to expand Medicaid while Sheriff Joe Arpaio will attempt to make a comeback in Arizona.

8:05 PM: MI: Tlaib will address supporters on Facebook Live tonight.

For those following the Tlaib-Jones primary tonight in Michigan, @RashidaTlaib plans to address the election results and supporters at 9:45 p.m. on Facebook Live. Polls close at 8 p.m. Election Night in the age of COVID-19. https://t.co/WU4PftjJq3 — Luke Broadwater☀️ (@lukebroadwater) August 4, 2020

8 PM: Polls closed in Michigan, Kansas, and Missouri.

Establishment Republicans in Kansas have been insisting that if Kobach wins the nomination, Democrat Barbara Bollier could win the Senate seat.

In Missouri, Clay is defending a seat that has been in his family for 50 years. The Justice Democrats have been smart in the types of candidates they have backed against Congressional Black Caucus members.

How does the “these activists are targeting the CBC” argument survive? Since 2018 Justice Democrats has replaced three white Dems with non-white Dems (AOC, Pressley, Bowman). Its challengers to CBC members are, in every case, also black. https://t.co/WP3IOSXzdP — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 3, 2020

Tlaib tells voters that her name is not on the ballot in Michigan. She is defending her seat in a rematch against Brenda Jones, the Detroit City Council president whom she narrowly defeated two years ago. Jones had been elected to serve the end of former Rep. John Conyers’ term.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib: “This is what people want right now — they want real change and they want it now.” pic.twitter.com/ArUqOBdmD5 — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2020

