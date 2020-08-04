https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/longtime-missouri-rep-clay-loses-reelection-bid-tlaib-race-still-close?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Missouri Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay has lost his bid for an 11th term, ending a political dynasty that had spanned more than a half-century and marking another victory for the progressive wing of his party.

Clay was defeated Tuesday by Cori Bush in a rematch of their 2018 contest. Bush is a one-time homeless woman backed by Justice Democrats, the same group that orchestrated New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 2018 primary upset win over Rep. Joe Crowley, who was then the House’s fourth-ranking Democrat.

Bush’s primary win essentially guarantees her a seat in Congress representing the heavily Democratic St. Louis area. Missouri’s 1st Congressional District has been represented by Clay or his father for a half-century. Bill Clay served 32 years before retiring in 2000. William Lacy Clay, 64, was elected that year, according to the Associated Press.

In other key primary races Tuesday, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a progressive who also won in 2018, as of Wednesday morning still held a slim lead in her reelection bid against Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Also in Kansas, Rep. Roger Marshall won the GOP Senate primary for the open seat of retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Marshall defeated former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Democrats had hoped for a victory by Kobach, whose strong stances on voting and immigration laws are opposed by more moderate votes, in hopes they could defeat him in November in their bid to retake the Senate.

In addition, Kansas incumbent GOP Rep. Steve Watkins, who is facing felony charges of voter fraud was defeated by state Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

