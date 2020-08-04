https://www.theblaze.com/news/louie-gohmert-masks-daughter-coronavirus

Caroline Gohmert pleaded with the public about social distancing after Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, her father, contracted coronavirus.

The congressman revealed Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus from a routine testing protocol while visiting the White House.

His daughter took to Twitter to scold her father for not wearing a mask and to plead with the public to take social distancing guidelines seriously.

“Wearing a mask is a non-partisan issue. The advice of medical experts shouldn’t be politicized. My father ignored medical expertise and now he has COVID,” his daughter, who tweets from the @bellsaintmusic account, wrote.

“This has been a heartbreaking battle [because] I love my dad and don’t want him to die,” she continued.

“Please please listen to medical experts,” she concluded. “It’s not worth following a president who has no remorse for leading his followers to an early grave.”

Gohmert is an actress and musician who performs under the name Caroline Brooks, and Bellsaint. Her agent confirmed that the comments posted on Twitter were authentic, according to CNN.

Gohmert blames mask



The Republican congressman released a video on Wednesday explaining that he had begun to wear his mask more in the weeks prior to his positive test, and wondered if the mask was to blame.

“It is interesting, and I don’t know about everybody, but when I have a mask on, I’m moving it to make it comfortable,” Gohmert said on his Twitter video.

“And I can’t help but wonder if that, you know, put some germs in the mask, keep your hands off your mask,” Gohmert concluded.

On the same day that Gohmert’s diagnosis was revealed, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) ordered that all members of Congress need to wear face masks on the House floor.

Coronavirus cases have surged in recent weeks in many states including California, Florida, and Texas. On Tuesday, the CDC reported that there were nearly 4.7 million cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with total deaths surpassing 155,000.

Here’s more about Gohmert’s positive test:

[embedded content]

House to require masks after Rep. Gohmert, who rarely wore one, tests positive for COVID-19



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

