https://www.theepochtimes.com/man-fatally-shoots-burger-king-worker-over-drive-thru-wait-in-florida-officials_3449453.html

A Florida woman who is angry because her Burger King order took too long allegedly convinced “her man” to return to the restaurant, where he shot and killed an employee, said police.

The employee, Desmond Armond Joshua, 22, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials told local news website ClickOrlando. The suspect, 37-year-old Kelvis Rodriguez-Torres, was charged with first-degree murder, destruction of evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

Surveillance footage recovered from the scene allegedly showed Joshua in a physical altercation with a man who had him in a headlock, said police.

A witness told the news outlet that the drive-thru was backed up, causing customers to wait longer than normal. A woman who was waiting was angry about the delay, declaring that she would have “her man” come to the restaurant. An employee then refunded her $40 and asked her to leave, according to police.

She then returned in a vehicle with Rodriguez-Torres, who was demanding that Joshua fight him. A witness came to Joshua’s aid and Rodriguez-Torres placed him in a headlock and choked him, police said. The witness was later able to separate the two.

Rodriguez-Torres then went to his truck to get his gun, telling Joshua, “You got two seconds before I shoot you.” He then shot Joshua before fleeing in his truck.

The police affidavit stated that Rodriguez-Torres dismantled the gun he allegedly used to shoot Joshua and hid it in an unknown location, according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

WFTV reported that Joshua was recently re-hired at the Burger King location.

Other details about the incident were not provided. It’s not clear if Rodriguez-Torres has a lawyer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

