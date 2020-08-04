https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/man-points-rifle-at-police-and-gets-shot/

[embedded content]

Video surfaced today of a police shooting in Pecos, Texas

PECOS, Texas — A murder suspect is in jail following an officer-involved shooting in Pecos.

Police in Carlsbad, New Mexico responded to a domestic disturbance call in 4100 block of S. Thomason Road just after 5 p.m. yesterday. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old woman who was dead. Police say she had sustained severe head injuries.

Officers found the woman’s husband, Bernardo Fernandez, had fled the scene and was responsible for her death. Fernandez was later located in Pecos. A Reeve’s County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled Fernandez over.

Fernandez was struck by gunfire and taken into custody. He is currently in the hospital.