https://thehill.com/policy/defense/510550-marines-find-human-remains-vehicle-that-sunk-in-california-training-accident

The Marines Corps has found the amphibious assault vehicle (AAV) that sank off the coast of Southern California last week, killing nine service members, the service said Tuesday.

The 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), I Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) and the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group found the AAV on Monday, according to a I MEF news release.

The Navy’s Undersea Rescue Command also found human remains on board by using an underwater remotely operated video system from a merchant ship, the release added.

@USNavy Undersea Rescue Command confirmed human remains were identified with remotely-operated video systems aboard HOS Dominator, an undersea search & rescue ship. The Navy has expedited the movement of assets to recover the remains of the Marines and Sailor, and raise the AAV. pic.twitter.com/qAK62CMitV — I MEF (@1stMEF) August 4, 2020

The AAV, which is used for amphibious troop transports, sank Thursday after taking on water during a training exercise off the coast of San Clemente Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

The vehicle sank to a depth of about 385 feet, Tuesday’s release said.

One Marine, identified as 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven other Marines and a Navy sailor were reported missing after the accident. Officials announced Sunday they are presumed dead.

Those presumed dead were identified as Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19; and Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Navy is expediting sending equipment to recover the remains, as well as bring up the AAV, with the equipment expected to be in place by the end of the week, the news release said.

Two other Marines were injured in the accident. Sixteen service members were on board the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWhite House sued over lack of sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings Wife blames Trump, lack of masks for husband’s coronavirus death in obit: ‘May Karma find you all’ Trump authorizes reduced funding for National Guard coronavirus response through 2020 MORE offered his condolences in a tweet Tuesday.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of eight Marines and one Sailor during a training exercise off the coast of California,” Trump tweeted. “Our prayers are with their families. I thank them for the brave service their loved ones gave to our Nation. #SemperFidelis”

I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of eight Marines and one Sailor during a training exercise off the coast of California. Our prayers are with their families. I thank them for the brave service their loved ones gave to our Nation. #SemperFidelis — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

