The capital city of Lebanon experienced a massive explosion Tuesday afternoon, according to preliminary media reports.

Videos of the explosion in Beirut have been circulating online, and some of the videos show a ring moving away from the site while a large plume of orange-tinged smoke subsequently erupts into the air.

Another view of the explosions in Beirut pic.twitter.com/efT5VlpMkj — Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) August 4, 2020

According to the Associated Press, the massive explosion appears to have occurred near the sea port, which connects the capital city to the Mediterranean Sea.

Videos circulating from purportedly after the blast show destruction in the city, although it is not clear how close these videos were taken in proximity to the site of the explosion.

The souks in downtown Beirut- an upscale shopping area. Totally wrecked. pic.twitter.com/AqIOJLzNTO — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) August 4, 2020

This is shocking, and not even close to the last site. https://t.co/DJ9xPnqDuu — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) August 4, 2020

