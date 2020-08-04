https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/media-airlines-only-two-industries-americans-trust-less-during-pandemic-survey?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Airline companies and media outlets are the only two major industries to have their approval numbers drop during the pandemic, according to a recent survey of consumer opinions during the COVID-19 crisis.

An Axios/Harris corporate reputation poll found that consumers trust media 5% less than they did before the start of the pandemic; airlines, meanwhile, took a 7% hit in reputation.

The medical industry posted the biggest gains in corporate esteem, with consumers reporting 47% more favorable opinions of doctors, nurses and hospitals than before the emergence of COVID-19. Grocery stores, technology firms, and restaurants also saw big jumps in favorable opinions.

Even oil companies saw their approval ratings jump by 6%. Entertainment, meanwhile—an industry that has become ever-more ubiquitous as millions of Americans have found themselves cooped up at home—has seen a 7% increase in favorability.

