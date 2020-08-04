https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/minnesota-governor-minneapolis-mayor/2020/08/04/id/980564

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has blamed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz of neglecting to send help to the city while it was burning and being looted during the violent George Floyd protests.

Frey accused Walz of being slow to send the National Guard into Minneapolis to quell arson and burglaries that occurred around the city’s Third Precinct. In May, Walz called the response to the riots an “abject failure” as Frey struggled to deal with lawlessness and disorder.

Before the National Guard finally arrived, at least two people died and the city suffered $55 million in property damage.

The Star-Tribune in Minneapolis obtained a series of emails, texts and calls made by Frey that confirm the mayor’s claim of hesitancy by Walz.

“Through an extremely difficult situation, I told the truth. I relayed information as best I could to state partners. And we did what was demanded for the sake of our city,” Frey said.

“We expressed the seriousness of the situation. The urgency was clear,” Frey said. “He did not say yes. He said he would consider it.”

Meanwhile, Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann said Frey neglected to give the governor the proper details that would’ve led to a speedier response.

“As a 24-year veteran of the Minnesota National Guard, Governor Walz knows how much planning goes into a successful mission,” Tschann said. “That’s why he pushed the City of Minneapolis for details and a strategy. He ordered the Minnesota National Guard to start preparing Thursday morning, which allowed them to deploy to both St. Paul and Minneapolis that evening, per the Mayors’ requests.”

Text messages that Frey sent to his administration displayed his angst while he waited for the governor’s response, saying, “Walz was hesitating.”

“It was a sharp departure from every conversation we had had at that point,” Frey said, later adding, “Not just for me, but for so many in our city that were doing everything they could.”

