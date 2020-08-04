https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/battleground-states/2020/08/04/id/980433

Former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by 9 points, according to a new poll.

A Morning Consult Poll released Tuesday indicates Biden is gaining nationwide support over the president, especially when it comes to the independent vote.

Poll results show:

51% of likely voters say they would vote for Biden if the election were held today.

42% of likely voters say they would reelect Trump if the election were held today.

45% of independents say they would back Biden for president if the election were held today.

38% of independents say they would support Trump if the election were held today.

Another recent Morning Consult poll shows that Biden is leading in several battleground states that Trump won in 2016. The poll shows that Biden has an outright advantage in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. He also leads within the margin of error in Florida, Georgia and Texas, which are three other states Trump won in 2016.

The poll on likely voters nationwide surveyed 11,568 likely voters from July 31 to August 2. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 1%.

