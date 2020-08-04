https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/04/morning-greatness-trump-hints-at-executive-order-on-mail-ballots/
Good Tuesday morning. Here is what’s on the president’s agenda today: The president participates in a signing ceremony for H.R. 1957 – The Great American Outdoors Act President Trump has lunch with the Secretary of State The president receives his intelligence briefing 12:00PM Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing Trump says he might issue […]
The post Morning Greatness: Trump Hints at Executive Order on Mail Ballots appeared first on American Greatness.