https://www.dailywire.com/news/my-friend-and-mentor-biden-vp-frontrunner-karen-bass-eulogized-communist-party-leader

Democrat Rep. Karen Bass (CA), one of the reported finalists to be presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, eulogized a leader in the Communist Party USA and described him as her “mentor.”

Bass made the remarks, which were placed into the Congressional Record in January 2017, three years ago at the funeral of Oneil Marion Cannon.

“Left out of the 406-word eulogy: Cannon was a top member of the Communist Party USA for decades,” Politico reported. “That omitted detail and her little-noticed 2017 eulogy today takes on outsize importance now that Bass is on Joe Biden’s VP shortlist. As quickly as the congresswoman and former speaker of the California state Assembly shot into serious contention for Biden’s No. 2, she has come under intense scrutiny, prompting questions about whether Biden would be risking too much by selecting a politician just now coming under the glare of the national spotlight.”

Bass has faced intense scrutiny after numerous stories have surfaced about her praise of murderous communist dictator Fidel Castro, her past “radical fringe” activism as an organizer for the pro-Cuba Venceremos Brigade, and her posing for pictures with top leaders in the Nation of Islam.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

