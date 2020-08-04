https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/08/04/naturally-this-stupid-or-do-you-have-to-work-at-it-s-e-cupp-lists-what-she-imagines-a-president-should-be-and-it-goes-so-wrong/

Can you imagine a media that actually care more about what’s really going on in the country and the world than they do taking cheap shots at President Trump for clicks and taps? What a wonderful world that would be …

S.E. Cupp’s cute little list where she ‘imagines a country where the president’ does XYZ fell just a little flat.

And by just a little we mean FLATTER THAN FLAT.

Can you imagine a country where the president: Knows stuff

Manages a pandemic

Listens to experts

Works with congress

Briefs the public

Tells the truth

Passes laws

Abides the law

Avoids impeachment

Eschews corruption

Accepts defeat ??? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 4, 2020

Knows stuff.

Deep.

Oh, and presidents don’t pass laws because that would ultimately make them a dictator but whatever.

Guess how this went over.

Accepts defeat…..so then considering the past four or so years, you’ll never vote for a democrat. Good to know. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 4, 2020

Still waiting for Hillary to accept defeat. Granted, she never was a president and she never will be but still.

1) The fact that you included “Passes laws” shows you are ignorant about basic civics. 2) The idea of “Avoids impeachment”, which is a mere accusation, over which he has no control, shows you do not think. 3) The ending with “Accepts defeat” shows you to be a partisan hack. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) August 4, 2020

Nice list in response to a not-so-nice list.

Accepts defeat? You mean like the media and the Democrats have failed to do for 4 years? passes laws? With a pen and phone? (Oh, and the President does not pass laws) Works with Congress? Again, with a pen and phone? Tells the truth? Fast and Furious — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) August 4, 2020

That’s why Hillary was right out. — Lake Bum (@dustopian) August 4, 2020

Yuuuup.

Biden is your choice for that you simpering twit? Seriously? — Stop these damned riots. (@Corduroyalism) August 4, 2020

We saw ‘Simpering Twit’ open for ‘Angry Beavers’ in ’10.

The president “passes laws”? Lol.

You need 6th-grade civics.

Honestly, get some counseling. — China Lied – People Died (@ATxFellow) August 4, 2020

Can you imagine supporting a candidate with dementia bought and paid for by China? — Little Larry Sellers (@SpawnOfDanelaw) August 4, 2020

Presidents don’t pass laws because of separation of powers but I shouldn’t have to tell you that — H1 Z0CK Z1-CHL0R0QU1N (@d0c_z1ck) August 4, 2020

I can imaging a country where you don’t have a tv show. — brent mohrman (@motrbotr) August 4, 2020

Oof.

Ouch.

You know the drill.

But…isn’t Congress the branch of the US government that passes laws? — The World’s Foremost Authority (@ThatRayShow) August 4, 2020

CNN almost over. Good. — John Wright (@jww372) August 4, 2020

Yeah, but the West Wing was fictional. — Joshua Giddens (@dtpassenger) August 4, 2020

Heh.

Just having “media personalities” not write at the 6th-grade-level would be a substantive improvement. — Vincent S𝕥. James (@slatermaus) August 4, 2020

Wouldn’t it though?

Can you imagine a country where the “Journalists”: Report Facts

Knows History in context

Know that experts disagree

Investigate 30+ year politicians

Tells the truth

Knows that Presidents don’t “pass laws”

Realise that impeachment was a farce

Looks at D party for corruption — my name is nobody (@F3_Haskell) August 4, 2020

We’re not holding our breath for any of that anytime soon, unfortunately.

