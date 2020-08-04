https://www.outkick.com/layoffs-hit-nbc-sports-digital/

NBC Universal is currently restructuring the company’s operations, and with that news has comes a pair of announcements of longtime writers that they are no longer with the company. Craig Calcaterra and Rob Dauster, who both spent about a decade writing Hardball Talk and College Basketball Talk, respectively, announced the news today:

It has been a brutal few months in digital sports media, as every company in America grapples with coronavirus — and it wasn’t exactly boom times in this industry before that. Hopefully, Calcaterra and Dauster will land on their feet sooner than later.

UPDATE: Sara Perlman of the show The Daily Line also announced that her time with NBC Sports has come to an end:

And the writer Bill Baer:

And college football writer Bryan Fischer:

