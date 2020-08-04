https://www.outkick.com/layoffs-hit-nbc-sports-digital/

NBC Universal is currently restructuring the company’s operations, and with that news has comes a pair of announcements of longtime writers that they are no longer with the company. Craig Calcaterra and Rob Dauster, who both spent about a decade writing Hardball Talk and College Basketball Talk, respectively, announced the news today:

Some personal news: After 11+ years at NBC, @HardballTalk is officially no more and I’m out with it. I want to thank @NBCSports for a hell of a ride and HBT readers for riding along. My ride’s not over, though. Updates soon, but you’re not rid of my opinions just yet. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) August 3, 2020

Ten years ago, NBC Sports took a shot on me when I was nothing more than a bartender with a blog. It was a fun decade, and we did some really great things there, but COVID has come for me. Today was my last day running CBT. I was laid off this morning. Anyone hiring? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) August 3, 2020

It has been a brutal few months in digital sports media, as every company in America grapples with coronavirus — and it wasn’t exactly boom times in this industry before that. Hopefully, Calcaterra and Dauster will land on their feet sooner than later.

UPDATE: Sara Perlman of the show The Daily Line also announced that her time with NBC Sports has come to an end:

And the writer Bill Baer:

Like @craigcalcaterra, I am now a free agent. I have only good things to say about my time at @NBCSports. They treated me well and I am so proud to have worked for them. I feel like all of us did incredible work there that not a lot of other places were doing. — Bill Baer (@Baer_Bill) August 3, 2020

And college football writer Bryan Fischer:

Like many of my colleagues at NBC Sports, I was given the ol pink slip today. Sad that @CFTalk is no more but had a blast with John, @KevinOnCFB and @zach_barnett — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) August 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

